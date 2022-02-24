Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $243.69, but opened at $260.00. Dillard’s shares last traded at $256.11, with a volume of 4,340 shares trading hands.

The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

