Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,128 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of UGI worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $31,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UGI by 71.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

