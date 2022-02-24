Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.00% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $757.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.