Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,671 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Republic Bancorp worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

