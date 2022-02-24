Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Credit Suisse Group worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

