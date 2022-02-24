Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Dropbox worth $43,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191,357 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,675. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

