Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Dropbox worth $43,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191,357 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,675. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.