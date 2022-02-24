Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

SOXS stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 617,607 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

