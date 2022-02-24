DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 110,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,537. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

