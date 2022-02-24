Donnie Upshaw Sells 780 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

