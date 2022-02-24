Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.