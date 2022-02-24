Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
