Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $792.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

