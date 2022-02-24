Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded down 0.19 on Thursday, hitting 6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 6.65 and a 1 year high of 12.66.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.