Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded down 0.19 on Thursday, hitting 6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 6.65 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

