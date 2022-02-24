DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $32.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.02% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

