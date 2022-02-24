Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Up 12.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
