Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$25.50 to C$27.50. The stock traded as high as C$25.67 and last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 19943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.45.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.28.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.