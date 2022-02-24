Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

DRETF stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

