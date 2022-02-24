Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRETF. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

