Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $893.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.