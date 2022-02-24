DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.8%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.