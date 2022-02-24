DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.75

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

