DUET Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DUETU) Quiet Period To End on March 1st

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 1st. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DUET Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DUETU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. DUET Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

