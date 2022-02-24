Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPM. upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
