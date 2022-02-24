Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 82,440 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

