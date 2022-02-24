DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.