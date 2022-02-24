DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

