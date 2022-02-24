Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.02 and the lowest is $4.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

EGLE stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $757.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.