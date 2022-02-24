Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

