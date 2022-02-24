Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Crucible Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.