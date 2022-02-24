Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $97,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

