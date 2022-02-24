Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.