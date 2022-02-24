Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

