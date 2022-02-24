EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $184.81 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

