Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

ETN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 98,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eaton by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

