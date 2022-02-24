Eaton Vance Management Acquires 200 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Appian were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $189.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

