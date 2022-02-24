Eaton Vance Management Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

BJRI opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

