Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,429 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,058,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.