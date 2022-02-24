Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,723 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $50,736,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 576,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

