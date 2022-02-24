Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

