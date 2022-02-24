eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.
EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.