eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

