Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

