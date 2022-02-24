Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Edison International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.16. 1,859,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

