eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,712. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

