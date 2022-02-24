Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 296744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. CSFB dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

