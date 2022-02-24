Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $966.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

