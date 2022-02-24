Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.76. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 1,226 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

