Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.76. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 1,226 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.
About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
