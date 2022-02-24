EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-$7.85 EPS.
EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,557. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.