EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-$7.85 EPS.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,557. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

