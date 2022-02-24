Empiric Student Property plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.19) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 70.70 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.01 million and a PE ratio of -220.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.38.

Several research analysts have commented on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.50) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

