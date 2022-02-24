Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06. Employers has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.