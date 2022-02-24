Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.92. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 102,920 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
