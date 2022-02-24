Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76,648.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $76,648.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

